(WYTV)- Have you heard of cardiogenic shock?

Your heart is too weak to pump blood and oxygen to the brain and organs. We have to treat it right away, it can be fatal.

Let’s say your heart has been stunned from a severe heart attack or you have inflammation known as myocarditis, you may be a candidate for a cardiogenic shock.

“The heart becomes weaker and weaker. The pumping chamber becomes weaker and weaker, and it gets to the point where the heart is no longer able to pump blood through the body,” said Dr. Parag Patel.

A drop in blood pressure, rapid breathing and loss of consciousness may signal cardiogenic shock, which is fatal in more than half of all cases. Many people who have experienced it need a device to pump blood through their body. If the heart is too damaged, your doctor may consider a transplant, in other cases, medications can slowly strengthen the heart.

That device that pumps blood: it’s usually placed in the groin or in the shoulder. Cardiogenic shock affects some 50,000 people in this country.