(WYTV) — The people who track cancer cases in this country say we’re seeing more cancers in adults under the age of 50, both in this country and worldwide.

Breast cancer, colon cancer, endometrial cancer, and prostate cancer. Could obesity have something to do with it? Today, nearly 75% of Americans are considered overweight or obese.

That number was under 40% just 25 years ago.

“We know that calorie excess really causes a lot of harmful things in terms of metabolism, inflammation – all of those things can be triggers for cancer, and because excess weight is such a global risk factor, it really could affect many different tumor types,” said Dr. Suneel Kamath, an oncologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Besides obesity, we may have more cancers because we’re simply looking for it more in younger people. And then you have people’s diets that connect to obesity and the environment.

As far as prevention goes, the best advice is always to keep a healthy weight, exercise, put lots of vegetables and fruit in your diet and remember your annual screenings.