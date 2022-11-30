(WYTV)- We’re learning more every day about battling cancer.

But there’s so much we don’t understand. When a therapy stops working, for example, doctors don’t always know why.

“I have the binder still that I was given and told when to do what and you know, that’s her. And that was her greatest gift is to share herself with the research that’s going on at Ohio State,” said Kathy Weber of the Mayo Clinic.

That research is called the rapid autopsy program. When a patient with cancer dies, a team at Ohio State mobilizes quickly for the autopsy before tissues degrade. Preserving samples within hours of death and examining them in a lab can help unlock the mysteries about how cancer behaves in the human body.

The quick but thorough autopsy allows scientists to better understand gene mutations and how different types of cancer evolve.

The rapid autopsies have already led to a new kind of blood test, called a liquid biopsy, a new insight into cancer without anything invasive.