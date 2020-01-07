Len Rome’s Local Health: Can you keep your New Year’s resolutions?

As long as you get through the initial discomfort, there is a good chance your new habit will stick

(WYTV) — Last week, the “Good Question” showed how some people keep their New Year’s resolutions, but that is sometimes harder than it looks.

Many of us make resolutions, fewer of us keep them. Change is difficult, so don’t be too hard on yourself, or surprised, if you don’t succeed on the first, second or even third try.

“Rather than saying ‘I failed,’ saying, ‘you know, I didn’t reach my goal, but I learned an awful lot’. Try to rejuvenate that intention and that determination and that willingness to make another run at it,” said Psychologist Scott Bea.

In our brains, there is a place we form habits.

Some studies suggest that it will take up to 70 days to really change a behavior and break a habit.

Sometimes the beginning of a new year is not the best time to make real lasting change in your life. Pick another time when you’re not worrying about taking down holiday decorations or paying holiday bills.