Len Rome’s Local Health: Can individualized treatments help treat brain tumors?

(WYTV) — The American Cancer Society predicts that 80,000 people will be diagnosed with a brain tumor this year.

The doctors at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center are trying to do something about this, looking at the genetic makeup of brain tumors.

We know that more patients survive this kind of tumor if they have a certain molecule called a biomarker, in their blood or tissue. The doctors can then treat the tumor with specific chemotherapy and radiation.

“It’s very important to personalize care for the individual patient and that’s why biomarkers, prognostic and predictive biomarkers are so important,” said Dr. Arnab Chakravarti.

Not only is the success of these individualized treatments giving some patients new hope, but it’s also it’s giving them what they really want: more time alive and more time to spend with their loved ones.

Testing genetic markers will become the standard for patients with malignant brain tumors. Doctors are also looking into targeted drug therapies as part of individualized treatment, all with the hope of increasing the rate of survival.