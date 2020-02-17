Len Rome’s Local Health: Can coffee make your bones stronger?

Researchers say that coffee has three specific metabolites, or molecules that strengthen bones

(WYTV) — A new study suggests that having a cup of coffee can make your bones strong.

Many people can’t get through the day without their morning coffee. Now researchers have found that people who habitually drank coffee had higher bone density.

They say that coffee has three specific metabolites, or molecules that strengthen bones.

“For all those folks who drink lots of coffee and are concerned about the health effects of coffee, this is good news. It appears to show that coffee is, in general, probably good for bone health,” said Dr. Chad Deal from The Cleveland Clinic.

We used to believe that too much coffee would do the opposite effect, draining calcium from bones.

However, the new research says coffee can increase bone density and cut down the risk of fractures.

Some scientists ask, why include coffee in this at all? Just isolate those metabolites, put them in a pill and swallow the pills for healthy bones and still be able to enjoy your morning cup.