(WYTV)- You say you really want to eat healthy, except the stuff you’re supposed to eat sometimes cost too much.

It’s a barrier to good health.

At least that’s what we’ve learned from a new survey the Cleveland Clinic just finished. It shed new light on what Americans think about heart health and what is considered healthy versus is what is not. 46% of Americans believe the cost of healthy food is the biggest thing keeping them from enjoying a heart healthy diet.

“Heart healthy diet is the cornerstone of how we lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, and it’s really sad that in our economic times people feel that eating heart healthy is more expensive,” said Dr. Leslie Cho of the Cleveland Clinic.

But buying healthier foods such as fruits and vegetables, doesn’t have to be expensive. You don’t need to buy organic, for example. And the survey also found that ten percent actually believe a fast-food diet is healthy.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends the Mediterranean diet to stay healthy: fruits, vegetables, grains, olive oil, nuts and some fish and poultry.