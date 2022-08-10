(WYTV) – Just had a baby and you’re anxious to nurse them? The American Academy of Pediatrics has some new breastfeeding recommendations for you.

Perhaps the biggest change is when to stop. Pediatricians now say you should continue to breastfeed your child, if possible, until they’re at least 2 years old.

But that’s actually not a new recommendation in some parts of the world.

“They have always recommended breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months. It’s just the duration now that has changed, and that guideline really aligns with what the World Health Organization and UNICEF had always recommended,” says Dr. Heidi Szugye of the Cleveland Clinic.

The recommendations were made so that moms who do choose to breastfeed beyond a year don’t feel ashamed, judged or alienated.

Breastfeeding can help protect against ear infections, respiratory infections, different GI illnesses and autoimmune diseases.

As for mom, breastfeeding has been linked to a decreased risk for Type II diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and breast cancer.

Not every mom is able to breastfeed, of course. These parents deserve just as much support, as they may feel some guilt.