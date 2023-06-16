(WYTV)- Breastfeeding has many benefits for infants, we know that…but how does it affect the health of the mother?

All to the good.

Breastfeeding for at least six months greatly reduces the risk that the mom will someday develop breast cancer. Ohio State University researchers found that many women already knew this but they just heard it in passing from the TV or read it in a magazine. They didn’t hear it from their doctors.

“Are we making sure that our patients, our mothers when they come to you as patients, are aware of the benefits of breastfeeding to them before they make their decisions?,” said Dr. Bhuvna Ramaswamy.

Sixty percent of women who did not breastfeed said having this knowledge might have made them at least try to breastfeed. This is especially important for African American moms who are less likely to breastfeed, but are much more likely to carry a gene mutation that leads to breast cancer.