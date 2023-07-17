(WYTV) — What does a breast health specialist do? Treat cancer, of course, but much more than that, they work with a range of breast-related conditions.

They might see someone with a breast infection, and that doesn’t always mean a woman. These breast medicine specialists will diagnose and treat various breast conditions.

“We might see someone, even men, with benign breast tissue growth, which we call gynecomastia,” said Dr. Lauren Cornell, internal medicine at Mayo Clinic. “We might see someone with fibrocystic changes of the breast, which impact their quality of life, but don’t increase cancer risk.”

Many factors, including family history, contribute to a person’s risk of developing breast cancer. It can include breast density, a reproductive history and hormone exposures.

A breast specialist also can provide patients with an individualized cancer risk assessment and then use the information to develop a prevention plan.

To lower the risk of breast cancer, it is recommended to engage in healthy lifestyle choices, such as exercising regularly, maintaining weight and eating a plant-based diet.