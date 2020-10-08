Len Rome’s Local Health: Breast cancer and exercise

The study showed doing something as simple as walking for a half-hour each day made a big difference

(WYTV) – The National Cancer Institute says research shows exercise benefits women actively fighting breast cancer. In fact, being more active could greatly reduce the chances of the cancer coming back.

“The magnitude of the benefits seen with increased activity was quite substantial,” said Dr. Thomas Budd, with the Cleveland Clinic. “Somewhere 40 to 50% chance of reducing the risk of the cancer coming back and even greater degrees in reduction in death.”

The Cleveland Clinic took part in this study of 1,000 patients.

Doing something as simple as walking for a half-hour each day made a big difference along with the standard cancer treatments.

We’ve learned it’s never too late to start exercising if you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer — even starting to exercise one or two years later can make a difference.