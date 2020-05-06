Len Rome’s Local Health: Brain surgery with Gamma Knife

Ask your surgeon about the Gamma Knife

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Does your doctor say you need brain surgery? Tell your surgeon to reach for the Gamma Knife. It’s a form of brain surgery with no incisions.

The Gamma Knife brings high doses of radiation to a tumor with little or no harm to the tissue around it. The patient’s head is held still in a frame which also serves as a map for the radiation.

Using 3-D imaging, the surgeon targets the gamma knife directly at the tumor.

“Gamma knife radiosurgery is the precise delivery of radiation to some imaging-defined target and, so, we’re able to treat benign, malignant tumors within the brain,” said Bruce Pollock, M.D. Neurologic Surgery Mayo Clinic.

Knife surgery has been around for 30 years as an alternative to open brain surgery, and it’s done as an outpatient basis with no risks of infection, no hospital stay and minimal side effects.

For malignant tumors, the success rate per tumor typically is 90% or more.

For benign tumors the success rate is 95% to 97%.