(WYTV) – What’s on your Cheerios this morning? Did you sprinkle some fruit on your Wheaties?

We have a breakfast suggestion: Blueberries!

Call it a superfood, the humble blueberry is bursting with vitamins and minerals. Among the health benefits, you can include protection for your heart, thanks to something called anthocyanin, which is a compound in these berries that gives them their deep blue color.

“Blueberries, in particular, have about 25 different anthocyanins, whereas other berries might just have two or three,” says dietitian Anya Miller of the Mayo Clinic.

Studies have shown that eating foods high in these anthocyanins can help lower your risk of developing coronary heart disease.

They need no slicing or peeling — you can just pop them in your mouth for the benefits. A half cup is a serving of blueberries, and that will get you some vitamin C, dietary fiber and natural sweetness.

That makes blueberries a boost for physical and mental health — they might be the best example of how good things come in small packages.

And watch them turn your cereal milk blue!