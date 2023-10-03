(WYTV)- Walking, it’s easy, an exercise that many people of almost any age can do.

And you might have heard, you’ve got to get in ten thousand steps a day.

No, you don’t, not really. In fact, few of us may have the time for that. Sports medicine experts say there is no magic number of steps per day that people should strive for because everyone is different. What matters most is that you’re moving.

For a 25-to-30-year-old person, walking 6,000 steps a day is probably too little, whereas for an 85-year-old person, walking 5,000 steps is actually very good,” said Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez of the Mayo Clinic.

Make walking part of your daily routine. Use the stairs, walk your dog, and park away from the store entrance, even if it totals just 15 or 20 minutes a day.

Take a break from your desk and take a walk. It’s good for your head as well as your heart.

Walking has many interesting effects on our health, not just cardiovascular but even mental

health.