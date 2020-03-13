Len Rome’s Local Health: Benefits of Breastfeeding

The idea of breastfeeding for an entire year can seem overwhelming but it gets easier after the first couple of weeks

(WYTV) – Doctors have told us for years that breastfeeding is good for the baby. It’s turning out to be very good for mom, too.

The American Medical Association has reports of a study looking at 200,000 mothers. It says that moms who breast-fed their infants through the baby’s first birthday saw the most benefit for themselves.

“They found that for women who breastfed their infant for more than twelve months, the risk for diabetes later in life was cut by 30%, risk for hypertension was cut by 13%,” said Dr. Kathryn Goebel.

When women breast-feed, they release the hormone oxytocin which reduces stress and decreases blood pressure.

The idea of breastfeeding for an entire year can seem overwhelming but it gets easier after the first couple of weeks.

Any breastfeeding is better than none, but it’s definitely worth it through those first couple of weeks, when it’s the most challenging, because there’s a big health pay-off for both mom and baby.