(WYTV)- If you don’t feel like working out at the gym this summer, there are plenty of other ways to stay active.

Sure, the gym has all those fancy machines, but outdoors cost you nothing.

The outdoors offers all the same health benefits. You can find plenty of roads and trails where you can go biking, running, and walking. Some parks also have free exercise equipment you can use.

“I love working out outside because you get a lot of different variety. There are lots of different things you can do. You can be creative, it feels more fun like you’re playing as opposed to working out,” said Dr. Marie Schaefer of the Cleveland Clinic.

You can also try some kind of sport, such as basketball or softball. It may require more equipment, but you’ll still be getting in a good workout. But don’t forget to prepare your body, stretching out beforehand and not pushing yourself too hard if you haven’t exercised in a while.

Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated and if you have trouble sticking with exercise, find a workout buddy to help hold you accountable.