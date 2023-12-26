(WYTV) — Do you tend to stay up later than you should so you can have some time to yourself?

There’s actually a name for that.

It’s called “revenge bedtime procrastination.” The bedtime part you can work out, but what’s this about revenge or procrastination? A sleep psychologist explains.

“For most people, that means being in bed on their phones and scrolling — doom scrolling or scrolling, you know, social media,” said Dr. Alicia Roth, sleep psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

That’s the “procrastination” part. But there’s also the “revenge” aspect – which is where you take revenge on the day, feeling like you didn’t have enough time for yourself. While it might feel good in the moment, that lack of sleep will catch up with you, meaning you won’t have as much energy.

Your bed should mean sleep. A final tip: be mindful of the kind of content you’re watching or reading. You want something that’s going to relax you.