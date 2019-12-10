Len Rome’s Local Health: Be aware of college kids’ health

It's not too late to build in time away at school for physical activity, healthy eating and stress reduction

(WYTV) – How’s that young student you sent away to college a few months ago? If she’s ready for the Christmas break, has she stayed healthy? Has he gotten any exercise?

A checklist might not be a bad idea.

It’s not too late to build in time away at school for physical activity, healthy eating and stress reduction.

Students should use the campus gym and student health centers.

“Your parents don’t know what’s going on. Your friends don’t know you well enough yet to know what’s going on. Only you do, so you need to take charge of your health,” said Mother of College Freshman Adrienne Shinn.

And don’t forget mental health.

Between the pressures of school and feeling isolated in a new place, college life can lead to a lot of anxiety, not to mention final semester exams right about now.

And students can always connect with campus organizations to make friends, something that can go a long way in reducing stress.