(WYTV) — That stomach shrinking surgery — bariatric surgery — is a drastic step to treat obesity, and some doctors say we’re not using it enough.

Doctors at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center say that the criteria for bariatric surgery are outdated and arbitrary.

“The patient who doesn’t get the operation, we know very well that their disease will progress, their lifespan will be shortened if they don’t get effective treatment,” said Stacy Brethauer of Wexner Medical Center.

That disease progression can include diabetes, heart disease and cancer, and — just like any other chronic disease — the best method for prevention is to intervene early.

But many still believe that obesity is only a problem of willpower and that patients can take it upon themselves to fix it.

While surgeons might approve someone with a body mass index of 35, they might say no to the next patient with uncontrolled diabetes and a BMI of 34.

The American Society for bariatric surgery has updated its guidelines for surgery based on a patient’s whole health rather than just BMI.