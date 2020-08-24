Len Rome’s Local Health: Back to school with allergies or asthma

Managing allergy and asthma symptoms is especially important this year because they often mimic those of the coronavirus

(WYTV) – Whether your child is heading back to school or learning remotely this fall, you’ll want to make sure allergies and asthma are under control.

You want your kids concentrating on their studies, not their sniffles.

“Someone who has a coronavirus infection really can present with a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue and sometimes they have a loss of taste and smell. But very frequently, people with allergies, and severe allergies and asthma can have very similar symptoms,” said Dr. Sandra Hong, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Nasal steroids can control allergy symptoms such as a stuffy or runny nose and itchy eyes. Another option is an antihistamine or a combination of the two.

If your child is attending school in person, provide the school with an asthma action plan and emergency inhalers.

It’s safe for kids with asthma and allergies to wear a mask at school. Having symptoms under control will make wearing a mask more tolerable.