(WYTV)- How’s your back this morning?



Two in five Americans, 40% have some complaints about their back, from the Centers for Disease Control, and that number is increasing. Let’s show you an outpatient technique that might help.

Sitting, lifting, walking, any of these activities these can really hurt if you have vertebrae that may have cracked or broken due to trauma. Or maybe your bones have thinned due to osteoporosis.

“Pain from a fracture can keep you from doing pretty much anything you need to do. It’s the thinning of the bones that tends to lead to fractures, and it’s fractures which can be helped by vertebroplasty,” said Dr. David Miller of the Mayo Clinic.

Here’s how it works: X-rays guide the physician along the spine to the fracture. Then, a technician mixes bone cement and the doctor injects it into the affected area. There is no time to waste as the cement hardens in about 20 minutes. Once set, the fractures are stabilized and the patients get up, their pain gone.

Patients can return to activity after a few weeks and they learn to strengthen their back through diet and exercise to prevent any more fractures.. Again, that technique is called vertebroplasty.