(WYTV)- Back pain is one of the most common reasons people see their doctor or miss work.

Back pain can be a muscle aching, it can be a shooting, burning, or stabbing sensation.

Anyone can have an aching back, maybe it’s a pinched nerve, or maybe you’ve overdone some activity. And maybe you haven’t done enough but just sit around and put on weight. That can hurt, too.

“A majority of folks get it. They’re too sedentary. They don’t have a strong core. They have a lot of weight that their body has to carry. so when you put all those together, it just becomes a little too much for the back to tolerate.,” said Dr. Maziyar Kalani of the Mayo Clinic.

We do have techniques that can help prevent or relieve most back pain attacks. If prevention fails, simple home treatment and using the body correctly will often heal the back within a few weeks.

