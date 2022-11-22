(WYTV)- Millions of Americans suffer from back and neck pain, those are two of the top five reasons that anyone sees a doctor.

We have many ways to treat this pain.

The key to beating back pain and neck pain, too, is figuring out the cause and the best treatment option. If this is you, you are not alone. The majority of the population will experience this at some point in their lives.

And surgeons tell us there’s a reason so many of us have back problems.

“There’s many joints in the back, and each of them can degenerate and can cause pain. In addition, as we age, we utilize our back and our neck more and more,” said Dr. Mohammad Bydon of the Mayo Clinic.

Pinpointing the exact source of the pain and finding the best way to fix it can be tricky. In many cases ice packs, heat packs, physical therapy or injections can take care of the problem. Other times, you may have to have surgery to end the pain.

And you do have some control in avoiding back problems.

You can do strengthening exercises for the muscles around your neck for one thing: that can help prevent back pain and slow down the rate of degeneration.