(WYTV)-Millions of Americans suffer from back and neck pain.

The good news: you have many ways to treat it.

The key to beating back pain is figuring out the cause and the best treatment option.

Got back pain? You’re definitely not alone.

Back pain and neck pain are two of the top five reasons that anyone sees a doctor. And surgeons tells us there’s a reason so many of us have back problems.

“There’s many joints in the back, and each of them can degenerate and can cause pain. In addition, as we age, we utilize our back and our neck more and more,” said Dr. Mohamad Bydon of the Mayo Clinic.

Pinpointing the exact source of the pain and finding the best way to fix it can be tricky but not hopeless. In many cases ice packs, heat packs, physical therapy or injections can take care of the problem. Other times, surgery is the only thing that can end the pain.

But you do have some control in avoiding back problems.

You can do strengthening exercises for the muscles around your neck for one thing: that can help prevent back pain and slow down the rate of degeneration.