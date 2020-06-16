Len Rome’s Local Health: Avoiding kidney stones

If you've ever had a kidney stone, you know how painful they can be

(WYTV) – With the hotter temperatures, we should drink more water because we want to stay hydrated, but it can also cut your risk of developing kidney stones.

More patients go to the doctor with painful kidney stones in the summer than during any other time of the year, especially if they’ve had a stone before.

So what is a stone? What’s going on inside our bodies?

Ivan Porter, M.D. of Nephrology from The Mayo Clinic says it’s a way for the kidneys to remove toxins.

“When thinking about what a kidney stone is, you have to think about what a kidney does, and the kidney filters out toxins, takes out things that shouldn’t be there. And the way its gets rid of it is by putting it into the urine.”

If you become dehydrated, your urine can become concentrated to the point where stones form.

To prevent stones, you want to drink lots of fluids, water is best, eight to ten glasses a day.

And stay away from overly salty, processed foods and meats. They’ll only increase the sodium in your body and increase your risk of kidney stones.

