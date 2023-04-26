(WYTV)- A diagnosis of breast cancer is a life changing event.

But today, women who’ve developed several tumors may have another option when it comes to fighting the disease.

It’s possible that some patients can avoid a mastectomy when it comes to surgery. Usually, patients with two or more tumors in one breast had to loose a breast. But that is not always the case now thanks to advances in breast cancer management.

“Recent studies have shown that, for patients that do have two sites or three sites of disease within the breast, that breast conservation may be acceptable and may have acceptable risks of local recurrence,” said Dr. Judy Boughey of the Mayo Clinic.

Here’s one option: surgeons can remove several pieces of diseased tissue by performing lumpectomies instead of removing the entire breast with a mastectomy. The biggest advantage, of course, is that the woman gets to keep her breast.

It’s a shorter procedure. It’s a quicker recovery, and a woman can get on to her next course of therapy, including radiation.