(WYTV)- Atopic dermatitis is the most common form of eczema, a widespread skin condition.

Your skin is dry, itchy and inflamed.

It affects maybe one in five children and one in ten adults.

It can really disrupt your life if you don’t treat it. Doctors today have new and updated guidelines for managing atopic dermatitis.

You start by understanding the potential triggers for it. They can be both internal and external.

“Any sort of stressor to the mind, to the nerves, to the skin or to the immune system can cause a flare of eczema,” said Dr. Dawn Davis of the Mayo Clinic.

It could be daily stress, a food allergy the jewelry you are wearing, or maybe a medicine you’re taking. Learning how to decrease your sensitivity or stress can help.