(WYTV)- Summer temperatures, humidity and allergies, those are all triggers for people who have asthma.

These triggers can be just a nuisance or they can be life-threatening.

Let’s see the right way to use an inhaler because when your symptoms flare up, your inhaler is the first line of treatment. Different types of inhalers serve different purposes, and knowing how to use each type is key to breathing easier, long term is the daily inhaler.

Short term is the rescue inhaler. These deliver pressurized medication fast.

“Empty out your lungs, place it inside of your mouth and then press down and slowly breathe in. Hold your breath to at least the count of five, ten is even better. and then slowly exhale, and you can repeat that again if you need to take another dose,” said Dr. Jacqueline Squire of the Mayo Clinic.

The process is slightly different for dry-powder inhalers. You don’t cover the vents on the side. Place it inside your mouth and inhale deeply.

The process is slightly different for dry-powder inhalers. You don’t cover the vents on the side. Place it inside your mouth and inhale deeply.