Len Rome’s Local Health: Artificial sweeteners and diabetes

(WYTV)- How’s that New Year’s resolution coming along to cut back on sweets?

Maybe you’ve reached for an artificial sweetener, but they can be controversial. Can they bring on, say, diabetes?

That’s what the researchers at Ohio State wanted to know in this experiment. They gave the maximum recommended amount of the common artificial sweetener saccharin to healthy adults for two weeks. They thought they would find that the artificial sweetener started to do bad things to bodies.

The results may give us a little peace of mind that saccharin doesn’t bring on diabetes. We do know that sugar can contribute to diabetes, as well as heart disease and obesity. But everything in moderation

And Ohio State will look at every artificial sweetener the governor has approved to see if there are any differences in the way the body metabolizes them.