Len Rome’s Local Health: Are your teenage kids in the dating scene?

(WYTV) – Is your teenager son or daughter into the high school dating scene?

Some new research may surprise you and them. It says that teenagers who don’t date in high school aren’t any worse off than teens who do.

In fact, they may be better adjusted emotionally and make better leaders.

This research suggests that parents shouldn’t worry if their child doesn’t have a boyfriend, girlfriend or even a date to the school dance.

“Kids develop at different rates, and we need to know our own kids and respect where our kids take that and put reasonable limits and boundaries and rules in parenting without getting too hung up on the detail of, ‘they’re not dating,'” said Vanessa Jensen with the Cleveland Clinic.

A study looked at 600 tenth graders. The teenagers who were not in romantic relationships had good social skills and low depression.

High school years can be a pressure-filled time for teenagers. Talk to your teenage son or daughter about important things such as dating and sex, but let them decide when to enter a dating relationship.