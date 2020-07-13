Len Rome’s Local Health: Are your kids staying active?

World Health Organization recommends at least 60 minutes of exercise each day for kids

(WYTV) – Too many of our children are overweight, not just here in this country, but around the world.

The British medical journal, Lancet, tells us that they’re just not active enough.

A recent global study shows the majority of teenagers and tweens aren’t meeting physical activity guidelines.

Dr. Amy Sniderman from The Cleveland Clinic says that the numbers can be eye popping.

“It was a little surprising to me, the percentage of kids who aren’t getting enough activity, it ranged, varied, from country to country, and somewhat between boys and girls but the rates were, from most countries, above 75%.”

The World Health Organization recommends at least 60 minutes of exercise each day for kids.

A childhood sitting around leads to poor eating habits, obesity and health problems into adulthood.

Parents have to lead the way and help maintain an active lifestyle.

Do things as a family, go for walks, go for hikes, go to the park together and simply try to keep the kids active.