Len Rome’s Local Health: Are your children playing outside?

(WYTV) – Our schools, libraries and activity centers are closed to help contain the virus, so what’s a kid supposed to do all day?

Maybe a so-called playdate is the answer? The kids get together for a while and you get a break.

But wait, the point of canceling school and activities is to promote social distancing.

Dr. Purva Grover of The Cleveland Clinic says you must use caution on a playdate.

“Playdates, especially with younger kids, there’s no way you can really provide supervision because they are playing in enclosed quarters, they’re playing together, they’re close to each other, which is probably at this time, with the virus we have and the current environment, not a good idea.”

The data we have now suggests the coronavirus doesn’t seem to severely affect children, but kids may be carriers, able to infect others.

It’s okay for a child to play outside, but parents should be alert with hand washing, especially if the kids are off to a playground if it’s open.

Children with a cold, congestion, cough or fever should not be allowed to play with healthy siblings or other kids.