Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you wearing your mask?

(WYTV) – If you’re spending a lot of time outdoors on a hot day, it’s important to plan ahead and to wear a mask.

Wearing a mask in the heat won’t hurt you, but you might find that your mask is more uncomfortable in hot temperatures.

Dr. Tom Waters from The Cleveland Clinic says you should build breaks into your day, where you can safely take it off.

“Frequent breaks both from the mask and from the heat are a good thing to do. People with breathing problems such as asthma, emphysema, COPD – they may find it more difficult to wear that mask, so they’re going to have to plan for the heat and come up with a strategy on number 1 – how to stay out of it, number 2 – what to do if they are exposed to it,” Waters said.

And remember, a mask is recommended in public to reduce the spread of coronavirus, regardless of weather conditions.

When you take a break from your mask, just stay six feet away from others to reduce the risk of virus transmission.