Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you wearing sunscreen?

Stick with regulated products when it comes to your child's health or safety

(WYTV) – The Internet has certainly changed the way receive and share information and that’s especially true for health advice.

Let’s talk about sunscreen lotion.

Researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus studied DIY sunscreen recipes posted on pinterest.

The recipes all claimed protection, some up to a sun protection factor of 50.

Lara Mckenzie says that you shouldn’t always trust the effectiveness of DIY sunscreen.

“When we don’t know the effectiveness of homemade sunscreen recipes that have been shown online, we’re taking a risk with our children, with ourselves, and that risk is a really bad sunburn or skin cancer in the future.”

The Food and Drug Administration closely regulates over the counter sunscreens, they must list all ingredients and have a proven level of both UVA and UVB protection.

Stick with regulated products when it comes to your child’s health or safety.

And the experts want more healthcare professionals to get involved online and on social media apps to combat misinformation that can put kids at risk.