Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you watching your weight?

If you cut calories you'll go a long way to saving your heart

(WYTV) – The heavier you are, the greater your chance for heart disease.

If you cut calories you’ll go a long way to saving your heart and that’s even if you’re not overweight.

Nutritionists tell us that the average American eats about 400 to 500 more calories than in the past, but cutting down just a little bit can help tremendously.

Dr. Stephen Kopecky, Cardiovascular Disease from the Mayo Clinic says cutting 200 or 300 calories a day helps limit extra carbs and fat.

“Which is a good thing, every pound of weight we put on is five miles of blood vessels. So you do the math, if you’re 10 pounds overweight, it’s a lot and your heart gets tired. The blood pressure goes up, the heart attack rates go up, etc.”

In addition to decreasing your risk of heart attack, cutting calories also decreases your risk of stroke, diabetes, some cancers and Alzheimer’s disease.

Watch your portion sizes and eat foods based on the Mediterranean diet: veggies, fruits, whole grains, fish and olive oil.