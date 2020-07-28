Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you watching your waistline?

Doctors recommend 30 minutes of moderate, or high-intensity, exercise at least five days each week

(WYTV) – Watch that fat around your belly.

Too much belly fat could increase your risk of suffering more than one serious health problem.

Dr. Dennis Bruemmer from The Cleveland Clinic says that power-walking, swimming, cycling or aerobics are all good choices, but don’t forget your diet.

“We encourage the mediterranean diet – fruits, vegetables, grains, lean meats. So, I think that’s, sort of, try to engage in a healthy lifestyle, follow with your physician and be active, I think that’s the best advice we can give.”

As your waist size rises, so do your risks for heart disease, hypertension and type two diabetes.

Waist measurements should not be over 40 inches for men and 35 for women.

And skip the processed and fast foods, and reduce your alcohol intake for a healthy weight and heart.