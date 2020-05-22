Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you watching out for ticks?

You can lessen the chances of becoming a host

(WYTV) – If you’re practicing social distancing this summer by spending some time outdoors, you still might not be alone.

The ticks are waiting.

While you’re enjoying a hike, ticks are looking for a ride. They’ll climb a blade of grass and grab onto you, it’s called questing.

You can lessen the chances of becoming a host.

Dr. Bobbi Pritt says Parasitic disease experts suggest spraying permethrin on your clothing and gear.

“Using insect repellents is a good idea. You can really saturate your gear. Leave them out to dry, and, then, the next day, wear them,” said Dr. Pritt.

Use permethrin on materials and DEET on your skin.

Spray the DEET repellent on exposed skin, including your legs and hands. Avoid your face, but be sure to protect your neck.

Then, tuck your pants into your socks. And, on your hike, remember to avoid areas where those questing ticks may be waiting.

In other words, stay away from the tall grasses and stay in the middle of the trail.