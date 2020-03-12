Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you washing your hands enough?

We know the virus spreads through droplets when people cough or sneeze

(WYTV) – As we watch this coronavirus spread, what can we do to cut our risk of infection?

Doctors say the first line of defense is good hygiene, wash your hands.

We know the virus spreads through droplets when people cough or sneeze so you might wonder if wearing a face mask can help.

Infectious disease expert, Dr. Robert Wyllie says that so far, there’s no evidence that face masks will keep you from getting sick.

“Right now, the CDC is not recommending that we wear face masks. It is effective if you have the disease and you could imagine if you’re coughing, the face mask will catch some of those droplets and make’s you less infectious, but there’s enough room around the sides, around the nose and under the chin, that it’s not going to completely prevent that droplet spray, kind of, coming out.”

Want to be extra careful? Keep a safe distance from others, call it social distancing.

The World Health Organization recommends at least three feet, other doctors will tell you six.

The vast majority of people who have become sick from the coronavirus have had mild symptoms, it’s fatal in very few cases.