Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you vacationing this Summer?

If you're traveling out of state, check to see if there are any travel restrictions there

(WYTV) – Are you doing any summer travel this year or have a fear of the coronavirus putting your vacation plans on hold?

You can take precautions. Know what’s happening with the virus where you’re going is key to safe travel.

If you’re traveling out of state, check to see if there are any travel restrictions there.

Dr. Frank Esper of The Cleveland Clinic says the outdoors are better than indoors, keep away from large groups, wear a mask, wash your hands and try not to fret too much.

“I think the summer we will see a lull, but not an absence of this virus. I think the number of infections is going to go down, but I still think we have to remain vigilant in protecting ourselves.”

If you’re flying, be sure to wear a mask, avoid touching your face, wash or sanitize your hands often and try to keep your distance from others.

If you’re staying in a hotel with valet service, make sure the valets are using single use gloves and face masks.

If you’re riding a shuttle, the operator should disinfect seats and railings after each trip.