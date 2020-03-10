Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you trying to lose weight?

Don't think of weight loss as being on a 'diet,' but rather a permanent change in lifestyle

(WYTV) – Losing weight is tough but keeping weight off can be even harder.

So what happens when you start regaining that weight? You get your high blood pressure back and maybe the risk of diabetes.

Leslie Heinberg, PhD from The Cleveland Clinic says that losing weight and staying thinner is never easy, so we have to keep at it until we find something that works for us.

“If at first you aren’t able to lose that weight and keep it off for the long-term, try something again. Try a different approach. Try putting in more physical activity; get the support of a healthcare professional that works on weight-loss.”

When people lose weight, they see risk factors grow smaller when it comes to blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol.

Those who kept off at least 75% of the lost weight maintained the benefits of their health improvements.

Don’t think of weight loss efforts as being on a ‘diet,’ but rather a permanent change in lifestyle habits and make physical activity a regular part of your day.