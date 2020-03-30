Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you taking care of your heart?

Women who have gone through menopause face a greater risk for heart trouble

(WYTV) – Men and women both have an increased risk of heart attack as the grow older, but women who have gone through menopause, no matter what their age, face a greater risk for heart trouble.

They’ve lost estrogen, which protects women from heart disease.

Dr. DeLisa Fairweather says that estrogen prevents inflammation and inflammation can lead to a buildup of plaque in a woman’s coronary arteries, but after menopause, estrogen levels go down.

“The way the plaque looks changes, and the increase chance that it can rupture changes and basically the woman looks, from an immune standpoint, more like a male.”

So what should postmenopausal women do to stay heart-healthy? Understand the risk, watch your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, maintain a healthy weight, eat a heart-healthy diet, exercise regularly and don’t smoke. ​

Where do men fit into this timetable? Men have a higher risk of heart and cardiovascular problems earlier than women.

When a woman is premenopausal, that’s when men tend to be more at risk.