Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you stressed?

(WYTV) – Stressed over this virus? If you are, be careful. Over time, chronic stress can knock down your immune system.

Coping with stress is an important part of staying healthy. Easier said than done, right?

Jane Pernotto-Ehrman of the Cleveland Clinic says you might want to try something different, like meditation to soothe your brain.

“Meditation can bring your mind into that state, your mind and body, into that state of peace and calm so, your body can restore its energy; your body can recover from the stressors of life around you and help your immune system rebalance,” Pernotoo-Ehrman said.

Try focusing on one thing for a few minutes, such as your breathing. Or just imagine you’re in a beautiful place or repeat a positive word or phrase in your mind, “I am peaceful and calm.”

When you practice meditation several times a week, it rewires your brain to be more responsive, rather than reactive, to what’s going on around you.