Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you stress eating?

(WYTV) – Businesses are starting to reopen, the weather is growing warmer, but many of us are still stressed over the virus.

Psychologists say that in times like these, we tend to reach for comfort foods to boost our serotonin and dopamine, the feel-good chemicals of the brain.

Susan Albers, PsyD with the Cleveland Clinic, says we should instead look for ways to soothe and comfort our nerves that don’t involve food.

“We need to focus on what we can do, than versus what we can’t do. The things that we can do are right within our reach. We can focus on things like journaling, doing some exercise within the home – that’s going to help to boost your serotonin level.”

Having a plan can keep us from munching on snacks out of boredom or stress.

Also, watch what psychologists have come to call ‘second hand screen time.’ This happens when kids see parents consumed with their devices, instead of interacting with the family.

Stressed out? Maybe it’s time to reach out to a mental health professional for a virtual visit.