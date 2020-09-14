Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you social distancing?

Outdoor gatherings are best because of increased air flow, but that doesn't mean you should scrap social distancing or forget to wear a mask

(WYTV) – Summer still lingers and we’ve still got some clear, warm, ‘get outside in the sunshine’ weather left this year.

There’s still plenty of the coronavrus left, too, but people are still planning get togethers, maybe a backyard grill or two.

And that’s fine, but as you’re doing that, Dr. Frank Esper from The Cleveland Clinic says it’s best to remember to keep things small.

“Ten is, right now, what we think is the safest – there is no good number though. Less is better. The more people that you come into contact with, the more exposure risk you have.”

And as we told you, older people and those with chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or lung problems are at higher risk and should be extra cautious.

Outdoor gatherings are best because of increased air flow, but that doesn’t mean you should scrap social distancing or forget to wear a mask if social distancing isn’t possible, even outside.

And whenever you’re having a party, prepare individual plates for your guests, find out what they want first, then pass them out, rather than having people help themselves.