Len Rome’s Local Health: Pregnancy and risk of getting sick

Pregnancy changes a woman's immune system to protect her growing baby, making it more difficult to fight off infection

(WYTV) – Pregnancy is a time of big changes. Some of those changes make respiratory infections, such as the coronavirus, especially concerning for a mom-to-be.

Pregnancy changes a woman’s immune system to protect her growing baby, making it more difficult to fight off infection.

Dr. Tosin Goje from the Cleveland Clinic says heart and lung function increase during pregnancy to support both mom and baby, so a pregnant woman faces more severe illness if she has the virus.

“They had increased hospitalization, and they had increased ICU admissions and they had increased incidence of mechanical ventilation when they compared them to women of the same reproductive age with COVID-19 that were not pregnant.”

When the coronavirus invades, it affects these areas that are already strained by pregnancy, making it difficult for a woman’s body to fight back. That’s why it’s especially important for pregnant women to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Doctors’ offices and hospitals are taking extra measures to protect patients so don’t hesitate when there’s a problem.