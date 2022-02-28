(WYTV) – Most people know that high cholesterol is bad for their heart, but few people really understand what cholesterol is and the power you have to control it.

Why is cholesterol so closely related to heart problems?

We see it listed on food labels and hear health care professionals talk about it, but do you know what cholesterol actually is?

Dr. Claire Hagafrom the Mayo Clinic described it as a build-up of plaque in your arteries.

“There is bad cholesterol and this is what actually builds the plaques in our arteries and that’s where we get concerned,” she said.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance that’s found in the fats in your blood.

When you have high cholesterol, you may develop fatty deposits in your blood vessels, which eventually could make it difficult for enough blood to flow through your arteries.

That means you could have a heart attack or a stroke.

What you eat affects your cholesterol levels, you have some power to control it.

The best way to do that is to cut back on saturated fats.

You can also help lower your cholesterol when you take in more omega-3s, which are good fats that you find in fish, nuts and avocados.