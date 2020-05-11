Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you heart healthy?

Are eggs and aspirin good or bad for your heart? Two recent studies said they may be, and it depends on a few things

(WYTV) – Are eggs and aspirin good or bad for your heart? Two recent studies said they may be, and it depends on a few things.

We’ll start with eggs and the danger that they may contain too much cholesterol. Stephen Kopecky, M.D. of Cardiovascular Disease from The Mayo Clinic says it’s all about moderation.

“I do think people who have high cholesterol should avoid too many eggs, but, you know, three or four a week is a reasonable amount,” Kopecky said.

Egg whites are full of protein, but yolks contain cholesterol. If you want to eat more eggs but don’t want the cholesterol, just eat the whites.

Now aspirin, do we take one a day to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke? New research shows people over 70 should not take aspirin regularly. For others, your doctor can go over your risk profile for heart attack and stroke.

If your risk is over about 20% and you have no bleeding problems, aspirin may help you.