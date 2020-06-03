Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you gaining weight?

Having a lot of excess belly fat after menopause could put women at risk for serious health issues

(WYTV) – Let’s talk about belly fat in women.

Having a lot of excess belly fat after menopause could put women at risk for serious health issues.

It’s common for women to put on weight as they age, especially around the midsection. Doctors remind us that this extra fat around the waist is dangerous.

“High blood pressure, diabetes and ultimately heart disease. We’re learning that it also increases the risk of certain cancers like breast cancer, colon cancer. So, yeah, It’s a very risky deal,” said Ekta Kapoor, M.B.B.S, General Internal Medicine from the Mayo Clinic.

Even women who have a normal body mass index, or BMI, can be at risk, which is why BMI alone doesn’t tell the whole story.

To lose excess fat and keep it off, eat fewer calories and build muscle mass, which we lose as we age.

With low muscle mass, we just burn fewer and gain weight.

Try strength training to build and maintain muscle, and stick to a heart-healthy diet with lots of vegetables, fruits and while grains.