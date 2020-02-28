Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you expecting?

Women with heart problems should find an experienced team to care for them before becoming pregnant

(WYTV) – Aortic aneurysms are common, doctors see about three million cases each year; what’s not so common is a young, pregnant woman having one.

Baby Felix is on the move, a good distraction for 29 year old Casey Shannon.

Last winter, more than half-way through her second pregnancy, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic discovered Casey Shannon’s aorta was bulging.

Dr. Gosta Pettersson of the Cleveland Clinic says it was a genetic problem.

“She was at risk for rupture. The plan was to try to put it along so far as we dared, and then to have it delivered with cesarean section.”

About a month later, Casey’s aneurysm grew larger, and Felix was delivered early by c-section in a cardiac operating room.

One week after delivering, Casey’s aneurysm was repaired and Felix spent seven weeks in the hospital, giving Casey time to recover.

Now, Felix has just celebrated his first birthday and Casey is fully recovered.

The takeaway on this: women with heart problems, who want to start a family should find an experienced medical team to care for them before becoming pregnant.