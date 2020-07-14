Len Rome’s Local Health: Are you eating healthy?

(WYTV) – If you’re watching your weight you might look for foods labeled low-fat or low-carb.

But the amount of fat and carbs in your meal do not tell the whole story and we have to remember that not all calories are created equal.

200 calories of candy isn’t the same as eating 200 calories of fruit.

Camille Skoda, RD from The Cleveland Clinic says it’s important to know that the numbers on food labels, the fats and carbs, are only telling us part of the story

“The biggest and most important thing is that what you’re actually eating and the quality of what you’re eating and the quality of your food is much more important than just the numbers. Obviously you want to have the right amounts of fat, the right amounts of protein and carbohydrates, but the actual quality of those foods is going to drive the best outcomes.”

The better diet would be fewer low-quality carbs and low-quality fats, and higher amounts of plant proteins and unsaturated fats. Keep your diet as simple as possible.

Focus on eating plant-based foods and foods with high-nutrient value such as colorful fruits and vegetables.